Barcelona to assess injured trio in training match ahead of PSG clash

Barcelona are gearing up for their UEFA Champions League quarter final first leg against Paris Saint-Germain on April 10.

La Blauagrana are not in competitive action this weekend as the La Liga season is paused due to the Copa del Rey final.

However, despite the lack of a fixture to fulfil, Barcelona are planning a training game to test certain players on their return from injury.

Xavi Hernandez will check on three key names ahead of facing PSG with Frenkie de Jong and Pedri already back in training this week.

The pair are expected to at least be included in the squad to take on PSG, but starting places are unlikely, without a major change in approach from Xavi.

As per the latest from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi’s main concern is over Danish international Andreas Christensen, who is back from an Achilles injury.

Despite being later to return to training than de Jong and Pedri, Christensen’s new role as a midfield pivot could see him brought back into the starting XI, if he is passed fit.