Atletico Madrid fans will travel in their thousands for their UEFA Champions League quarter final second leg at Borussia Dortmund on April 16.

Los Rojiblancos play host to the Bundesliga giants on April 10 before heading to Germany for the return fixture the following week.

The club had already agreed to a plan to subsidise flights from Madrid, and pay €200 per person for 1,000 chartered plane tickets to Dortmund, as part of an effort to boost supporter numbers.

However, the enthusiastic Atletico faithful meant demand far outstripped supply in terms of match tickets, ahead of a huge clash at Signal Iduna Park.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, the club easily sold out their 3,800 UEFA sanctioned allocation for the fixture, but had requests from 5,700 fans to make the trip.

Despite the option to bring in more visiting fans, Dortmund rejected the chance to increase the away end, as they are confident of filling the remainder of the 81,365 capacity ground with home supporters.