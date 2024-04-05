Atletico Madrid president ‘happy’ for Joao Felix to stay at Barcelona

Atletico Madrid club president Enrique Cerezo has confirmed his willingness to sell Joao Felix to Barcelona.

The Portugal international has indicated his desire to remain in Barcelona beyond the end of his loan spell this season.

Felix has impressed in patches in Catalonia, but he is yet to fully convince the Barcelona hierarchy over a permanent move, as they assess their next step.

Barcelona’s offer of another loan is certain to be rejected by Atletico Madrid unless it includes a mandatory purchase clause in 2025.

Atletico Madrid will push for as close to €80m as possible this summer and a 2025 move would only involve a minor reduction from that price.

Cerezo was asked about the latest on the saga, and the Los Rojiblancos chief admitted he is happy to facilitate a sale, if Barcelona put together an acceptable package.

“He’s playing well for Barca, so it’s normal he wants to stay. If they want to keep him and he wants to stay, everyone would be happy”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“If he stays at Barca, they will have a magnificent player.

“I don’t know how much of a fee we would ask for. That is for our ‘economists’ to answer.”

The situation remains gridlocked in both Barcelona and Madrid, as despite Felix’s public admittal over what he wants, the two clubs are far apart in their financial valuations.