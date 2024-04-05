Arsenal become the latest club to register interest in highly-rated Barcelona defender that could leave this summer

Barcelona are looking to make significant sales this summer, while multiple first team players on the chopping block. They could also sell from the academy, with Mikayil Faye undoubtedly being the most likely candidate to depart for a big fee.

Faye’s stock has risen higher and higher over the last few months, and he is now on the cusp of a first team promotion. However, due to a surplus of options at centre-back, he could be moved on while his value is the highest it has been.

Manchester United and Bayer Leverkusen have been credited with an interest in Faye, and now Calciomercato (via CaughtOffside) have reported that Arsenal have also entered the race for the 19-year-old Senegalese international.

Barcelona are expected to decide on Faye’s future in the coming weeks and months. What’s certain is that he won’t continue with Barca Atletic for the 2024-25 season, so he will either be in their first team, or he will be sold. If it’s the latter, they intend to have a buyback clause inserted into any deal, so that they still have some control over his future.