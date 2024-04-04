Xavi Hernandez has decided on 10 of starting XI for first leg of Barcelona-Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique said on Wednesday night that their clash against Barcelona had been prepared well in advance of the clash, and the latest in Catalonia is that his opposite number has almost settled on a line-up. For Barcelona, one of the big questions has been whether Frenkie de Jong and Pedri will be back in time.

As per MD, Xavi has decided on 10 of his starting XI – de Jong and Pedri should be fully fit, both are set to test themselves towards the end of the week, but starting them is considered too risky after a month out. Otherwise, Xavi is set to go with much the same line-up that beat Napoli in the second leg of the Round of 16.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen will be behind a back four of Joao Cancelo, Pau Cubarsi, Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde. At the other end, Raphinha will continue on the left, Lamine Yamal on the right and Robert Lewandowski through the middle. Andreas Christensen will continue in midfield provided he recovers properly from his injury, and Ilkay Gundogan will be in there with him. Xavi’s one doubt is whether to put captain Sergi Roberto in for Fermin Lopez, although it looks more likely that will occur from the bench.

Roberto has helped Barcelona’s progression from deep of late, allowing Gundogan to move further forward. However Lopez’s energy, bite, and runs in behind are a constant headache for the opposition. The latter also brings a goal threat that Roberto does not – it seems likely that they will share the minutes at any rate.