Uninspiring Valencia pick up priceless victory as Granada edge closer to relegation

Granada 0-1 Valencia

Valencia have moved into the top seven of the La Liga table after a slender victory over Granada on Thursday evening.

It was the home side that enjoyed the better of the first half, as they managed several chances against an uninspired Los Che side. Giorgi Mamardashvili had to be alert to stop Granada from finding a breakthrough, which proved significant in the grand scheme of things in Andalusia.

Valencia improved in the second half, although they were still rather poor. However, it didn’t matter, and they secured the three points with a second half strike from substitute Andre Almeida, who fired a lovely half-volley into the back of the Granada net with 13 minutes remaining of regular time.

A delicious outside of the boot finish from André Almeida! 🤤 Valencia take the lead late on! 🦇 pic.twitter.com/a4pm0GHn10 — Viaplay Sports UK (@ViaplaySportsUK) April 4, 2024

The result sees Valencia leapfrog into seventh, ahead of Real Betis – that could prove to be a European place, depending on how this weekend’s Copa del Rey final goes. Granada stay in 19th, and 14 points adrift of safety.