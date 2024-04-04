The reality behind Real Madrid goalkeeper signing with Jorge Mendes’ agency amid contract talks

Real Madrid appear to have decided to retain Andriy Lunin‘s services for at least the medium term, after deciding to open talks over a new deal with the the Ukrianian. However a ripple of murmurs went through the Spanish capital when it emerged that he had changed agents mid-negotiation.

Lunin was previously represented by his father, but has now signed with Polaris Sports, an agency led by Jorge Mendes, which also represents the likes of Joao Felix and Jose Mourinho. Some had wondered if it might be a sign that Lunin could seek a move this summer, with his stock at an all-time high, and Thibaut Courtois likely to resume number one duties next season.

However Matteo Moretto has explained to Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing that Lunin’s decision to change agents will not affect his renewal, as the decision to renew his deal with Los Blancos was taken before the signing with his new agency occurred. Equally while talks are still ongoing, those conversations over his new contract are regarding details rather than key points.