Sevilla advancing in contract negotiations with starting goalkeeper

Sevilla have begun their planning for next season, and they intend to continue with Orjan Nyland as their starting goalkeeper. The Norwegian arrived last summer as a free agent, and having taking the gloves from Marko Dmitrovic earlier in the season, he has stayed in the line-up despite two managerial changes.

Sevilla officials have been impressed with Nyland this season, and he has proven to be a capable replacement for Yassine Bounou, who departed last summer in a move to Al-Hilal. MD have reported that contract negotiations are underway between the club and Nyland’s representatives.

Nyland only signed a one-year contract last summer, so a new deal is required to keep him at the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Negotiations between him and Sevilla are expected to run smoothly, and an announcement could arrive in the next few weeks. The only thing that is left to be worked out is whether he will sign another 12-month deal, or whether he will stay for longer.