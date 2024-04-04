Report from England linking manager to Barcelona job shot down by local press

Barcelona have put their managerial search on hold until they have clarity on whether Xavi Hernandez’s mind can be changed on his departure. Recent reports had linked them to Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim, but local press have shot down that idea.

So say Sport, after reports emerged from England that Barcelona were ‘racing’ to appoint Amorim ahead of the likes of Liverpool following Xabi Alonso’s decision to remain at Bayer Leverkusen. While Amorim certainly has the credentials, a move looks highly unlikely to happen.

🚨 Barca knows Flick is keen to coach them. His enthusiasm is high, and he prefers coaching a big team outside of Germany. Flick is aware of Barca's interest and is willing to wait for their decision at the end of the season. Even though other teams are interested, his priority… pic.twitter.com/VOO84OJOJW — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 3, 2024

Sporting Director Deco did briefly consider him as an option in February for his style of play and clearly for his success with the Lions. Yet the fact he has a release clause of €30m for Portuguese clubs, and €20m for foreign clubs has ruled the Blaugrana out entirely from appointing him.

It is believed that Sporting would be willing to negotiate with Liverpool, who appear to have made Amorim their top target, but clearly not to the degree that Barcelona would require. For similar reasons, it looks as if Roberto de Zerbi of Brighton has been ruled out, another candidate for the Liverpool job. The number one requisite for Barcelona appears to be that their new manager is cost-effective.