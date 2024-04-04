Real Madrid: Rodrygo Goes numbers demonstrate dramatic impact position is having on game

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes has seen the spotlight come on him on several occasions this season, and that is likely to become even more prominent next season, as competition for places is set to increase. The Brazilian maintains he is happy to play on the right, but the numbers reflect that he is much more effective on the left.

In data highlighted by Marca, Rodrygo has scored 8 goals in the 11 games he has played on the left this season, mostly through Vinicius Junior’s injuries and suspensions. Meanwhile on the right side, Rodrygo has 7 goalss in his other 31 appearances.

Even so, Vinicius continues to be Real Madrid’s most productive forward, and there is little hope for Rodrygo of displacing him. The former has 26 goal contributions in 28 appearances this season compared to 23 from Rodrygo in 42 appearances.

Despite significant interest from the Premier League, Rodrygo is keen to remain at Real Madrid beyond the summer, even with the prospect of Kylian Mbappe arriving. His entourage have pointed out when his form has declined that he is playing out of position, but the current reality is for the 23-year-old that it is playing out of position or sitting on the bench.