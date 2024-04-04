Real Madrid defender to see meaningful game time against Manchester City in Champions League

Real Madrid defender Eder Militao returned to action over the weekend, after 232 days out with an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in the first game of the season. It will not be long before he is back at the top of the game.

The Brazilian defender was given the final few minutes against Athletic Club on his comeback, which came ahead of schedule, with Carlo Ancelotti previously predicting that he would be back against Real Mallorca two weeks later on the 13th of April.

It looks as if he will only be an emergency option off the bench for the first leg against Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals, but he will play a part in the second leg. As per Marca, the idea is for Militao to test himself again in the Mallorca clash, before playing against City on the 17th four days later. The doubt is whether he will start or come off the bench, but Ancelotti has some time to assess his fitness.

While some players take some time to get back up to speed after a serious injury, others return in good shape again. Antonio Rudiger has been the standout for Los Blancos at the back this seaosn, but Nacho Fernandez has been in disappointing form, while Aurelien Tchouameni has been solid in defence, but is not a natural option against one of the best sides in the world is a risk. It may be that the circumstances work in Militao’s favour.