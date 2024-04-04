Real Madrid considering move for 18-year-old forward in Segunda

Real Madrid continue to comb the ranks of Spanish football for the best talent available, and have found their attention attracted by the sizeable prospect Carlos Espi. The 18-year-old Levante forward recently made his senior debut in Segunda, and looks to be one of the brightest prospects in his age group.

Espi has spent the majority of the season with Atletico Levante, where he has managed to score 20 goals in Tercera RFEF, the fifth tier of Spanish football. Last season was more discreet for Espi, but standing at 194cm (6’3 feet), he is a handful for any defender. Last season his uncle and personal trainer helped him to put on an extra 4-6kg in weight too, allowing him to use his physique more often.

According to Diario AS, Real Madrid have taken an interest in Espi, as they look to fill out the ranks of Real Madrid Castilla next summer. Alvaro Rodriguez is their only natural forward at Castilla, while there is uncertainty over the future of Iker Bravo, originally in the Castilla side, who has dropped down to the under-19s.

Espi has signed a three-year deal with Levante with an option for a further two years, meaning Los Blancos would likely have to spend on Espi, who seems to be on an upward trajectory. Espi also debuted with the under-19 Spain side last year, scoring a double on his debut.