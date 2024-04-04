Real Betis star’s agents met with worrying response after putting out feelings for summer move

It does appeal to be increasingly likely that Nabil Fekir could be on his way out of Real Betis this summer. The French playmaker has struggled for prominence since returning from an ACL injury at the back-end of 2023, with Isco Alarcon now being the main man in his position, in the eyes of head coach Manuel Pellegrini.

Betis are open to cashing in on Fekir, although it seems that there isn’t much interest being shown in the 30-year-old. Relevo have reported that his representatives put out feelers that their client would be available this summer, and there was significantly less enthusiasm from clubs compared to before his injury.

One club that do appear keen on Fekir is Al-Ittihad, whose sporting director Ramon Planes would be to secure a renewal with the midfielder. Planes held a similar role at Real Betis until earlier this year, and he could be the one that helps his former club in this situation.