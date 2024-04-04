Marcelino Garcia Toral could play huge role as Villarreal aim to secure signature of Marseille star

Villarreal are facing a big summer, as they look to significantly improve their squad for next season. It has been a disappointing campaign for the Yellow Submarine, who are on course to finish outside of the European places for the first time in five years, and surgery is required to ensure that they are back fighting at the top end of the table.

One area that they plan to address is in midfield. Frances Coquelin and Etienne Capoue are out of contract, so upgrades are likely to be required. Villarreal officials have identified Pape Gueye as their leading candidate, as reported by Diario AS, although they face competition from several clubs for the Cameroonian international, who was on loan at Sevilla for the second half of last season.

Head coach Marcelino Garcia Toral could play a big role in Villarreal’s effort to convince Gueye to join. He knows him well from his (brief) stint in charge at Marseille, and that could be a big advantage that they have over other clubs.