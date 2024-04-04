“It wouldn’t be logical” – Barcelona’s Lamine Yamal makes feeling clear ahead of possible busy summer

In recent weeks, reports have emerged that Lamine Yamal could be in store for a very busy summer. The 16-year-old is expected to join up with Luis de la Fuente’s squad for Euro 2024, but the Spanish Football Federation also wants him present at the Olympic Games in Paris, which are scheduled for immediate after.

Barcelona do not want their star youngster present at both tournaments, as they would fear a repeat of the Pedri situation in 2021. On that occasion, he was overused by Spain, which has led to increased injury problems in the three years since. There would certainly be a chance of Lamine Yamal suffering the same fate if he is selected for Euro 2024 and Paris 2024.

The player himself has addressed the situation in an interview with MD. He backed up Barcelona’s stance on the matter, stating that it would be unwise for him to play too much football over the summer.

“It wouldn’t be logical to go to both because in the end, since I started, it’s been about not being burdened and playing too much, so it wouldn’t make sense to go to both. But obviously if I have to go, at the end of the day you’re playing for Spain, which is a dream.”

It could certainly be catastrophic for Lamine Yamal to play at both tournaments this season. The last thing he needs to do is play too much football – Barcelona have managed him fairly well so far, but Spain would undoubtedly risk his development if he is selected twice.