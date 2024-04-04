Inter Milan “confident” of beating Aston Villa and West Ham to summer signing of Atletico Madrid star

Atletico Madrid are set to lose key defender Mario Hermoso in the summer. His contract expires at the end of the season, and at this stage, an agreement over a renewal is a long way off, meaning that his future will almost certainly be away from Los Rojiblancos.

Understandably, interest in Hermoso is right because of his availability as a free agent. Premier League clubs Aston Villa and West Ham United are keen, and they would offer significantly higher wages that what he could have earned at Atleti.

The same can also be said for Inter Milan, who are also struggling financially. However, despite not being able to match the salary packages offered by Aston Villa and West Ham, Inter are “confident” of landing Hermoso in the summer, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Inter officials believe that the lure of playing for one of the biggest clubs in Europe is enough to convince Hermoso to sign. Either way, Atletico Madrid expect to lose him, with efforts already underway to sort a replacement for next season and beyond.