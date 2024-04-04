“He’s a pathological liar” – Javier Tebas hits out at Luis Rubiales amid corruption investigation

This week, Luis Rubiales returned to Spain from the Dominican Republic, and he was immediately taken into custody amid the ongoing investigation into alleged corruption at the Spanish Football Federation, where he was previous president.

Rubiales is being investigated as part of this, with one of the areas being allegedly looked into being the agreement that saw the Spanish Super Cup moved to Saudi Arabia back in 2020.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has welcomed these investigations, and he took another opportunity to hit out at Rubiales, whom he clashed with on several occasions over the years, as per Sport.

“I have been denouncing what is happening in the Federation for years and with some directors, not all. It should have happened earlier and some authorities would have taken the measures they had to take with the complaints that were made.

“But it is good because it allows us to face the future of the mother institution of football, which is the Federation, with more optimism, because a large part of those who have corrupted that institution are no longer there.

“I’ve seen a summary (of Rubiales) and I think it’s very well defined by his uncle Juan. He’s a pathological liar. Those of us who know him have known this for a long time.”