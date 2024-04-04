Getafe star critical of abuse received by teammate and Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood

On Wednesday, Getafe were punished with a fine and partial stadium closure after Marcos Acuna was subjected to racist abuse during Sevilla’s 1-0 victory at the Coliseum last weekend. It is another dark episode for Spanish football, with racism a continued problem across stadiums in the country.

Luis Milla played the full match against Los Nervionenses, and he expressed his extreme disappointment at the incident when he spoke to Cadena SER (via Estadio Deportivo).

“The truth is that I was a little oblivious. We asked Acuna what had happened and he wouldn’t tell us. We kept asking him and he told us a little bit about why. Then I found out a little bit from the press about what had happened.

“What is clear is that we have to eradicate these comments, these disrespects and these ways of expression that people have. Not only in the Coliseum, if it has happened and if it has been like that, then we have to stop it and in other fields do the same. This is the reality.”

Milla was also critical of the abuse received by Getafe teammate Mason Greenwood throughout this season.

“There are special cases, but I tell you, that’s a bit of the footballer’s day-to-day life. We receive insults every day. Sometimes I’ve been substituted, I’ve gone off the pitch and I’ve had to go around half the pitch, and you hear these barbarities ,when I haven’t done anything. Everything has been normalised and it can’t be, that’s the reality.”