Getafe identify fan that racially abused Marcos Acuna, President confirms expulsion will be issued

Getafe were handed a strong punishment from the Spanish Football Federation earlier this week after one of their supporters racially abused Marcos Acuna during Sevilla’s 1-0 victory at the Coliseum last weekend. The stadium will be partial closed for Los Azulones’ next three home matches, and they were also fined.

Getafe president Angel Torres spoke to El Partidazo de COPE (via Marca) on the matter on Thursday. He confirmed that the individual that abused Acuna has been identified, and that plans are already in place for them to be banned from the club.

“The fan is already located. He is 47 years old, he is a member of the club and he is in the hands of the Civil Guard, and we will report him.

“We’re going to expel this partner. You’re going to be called, you’re going to be notified, we have a regulation. I think it’s five years, but if it was for life… well, (I’d do it) for life.”

It’s pleasing to see that Getafe have taken the matter so strongly, as that is how it should be dealt. Racism is a real problem in Spanish football, as has been shown over the last 12-18 months, and more needs to be done to stop these incidents happening again and again.