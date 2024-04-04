Endrick Felipe won’t follow in footsteps of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes upon Real Madrid arrival

Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and Alphonso Davies has almost made fans forget that Endrick Felipe will finally be joining the club this summer. A deal was agreed with Palmeiras back in 2022, but he has previously been unable to join because of FIFA rules. However, he turns 18 in July, which means that he can make the move very soon.

Real Madrid officials are very excited for Endrick’s arrival, and head coach Carlo Ancelotti is included in this. The Italian manager intends to have the Brazilian international is his squad for the start of next season, with Sport reporting that there are no plans for him to start in Castilla, as was the case for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes when they joined in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

It will be a busy summer for Endrick. He is expected to join up with Brazil for the Copa America, before heading to Real Madrid soon after his 18th birthday. After this, his career at the club can finally begin.