Besiktas re-ignite interest in Barcelona star – but deal is unlikely to come to fruition

Barcelona are planning several significant sales in the summer, as they aim to ease their financial woes. Furthermore, money will need to be generated for new signings, and for this, cash needs to be brought in first.

One player that looks destinated to leave is Oriol Romeu. The veteran midfielder joined last summer as the low-cost replacement for Sergio Busquets, although it’s safe to say that he has failed to live up to that billing. Barcelona want to re-address the pivot situation in the summer, which is likely to mean that Romeu is moved on.

Interest is growing in Romeu’s services. Girona want to re-sign him, while Sport have reported that Besiktas – who were interested in a January move – are now looking towards a summer operation. However, it’s noted that they are preparing an offer “significant lower” than €3m.

This is unlikely to appease Barcelona, and Romeu himself isn’t keen on a move to Türkiye. He wants to remain in La Liga, so Girona are still well-placed to take him back in the summer.