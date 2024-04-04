Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez ‘in-love’ with playmaker

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez is said to still be involved in planning for next season alongside Sporting Director Deco, something that gave further momentum to talk of him potentially going back on his decision to leave the club. Despite that, Barcelona are not actively pursuing one of the players that Xavi ‘loves’.

Amid talk that this could be Barcelona’s last chance to sign Xavi’s dream signing of Manchester City star Bernardo Silva, the Blaugrana appear to have shifted their attentions away from Villarreal creator Alex Baena. Matteo Moretto has confirmed to Football España that Barcelona did consider him as an option – past-tense – and that Xavi is ‘in love’ with Baena’s talent.

Félix: "We'll see what happens next year, my family is happy and I'm happy. I would like to stay, but it doesn't depend on me." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 4, 2024

However his €60m release clause is likely to be a major obstacle to the Blaugrana, and even if Villarreal are willing to negotiate below that price for the 22-year-old, he will have interest from the Premier League, who can no doubt outbid the Catalans.

This season Baena has built upon previous impressive campaigns, scoring 5 goals and giving 13 assists in 38 appearances. The chief creative presence on the Yellow Submarine alongside Gerard Moreno, Baena is also the leading assist-provider in La Liga, with nine, one ahead of Robert Lewandowski and Nico Williams. He made his Spain debut in September last year, and was called up again in March.

Image via LiveMedia/Ivan Terron/DPPI