Barcelona looking at last chance to sign star midfielder desired by Xavi Hernandez

Barcelona know that they are in last-chance saloon with manager Xavi Hernandez, as they seek to persuade him to stay at the club. They may also be facing their last chance to sign one of his most desired signings, Manchester City star Bernardo Silva.

Since Xavi arrived, Silva has been at the top of his wish list, and one of the conditions for him to stay is for the Blaugrana to bring him multiple big signings – one of which he would no doubt like to be Silva.

🚨 Bernardo Silva is considering leaving Manchester City this summer, and Barcelona will have to decide whether or not they'll go for him. @ffpolo 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/ryvaKAbWE6 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 4, 2024

The Manchester City playmaker extended his contract last summer, but included an ‘affordable’ €50m release clause, so he could make a move this year if he wanted to. MD say that this is in all likelihood his final season at City, and that while Barcelona are his preference, he was also open to a move to Paris Saint-Germain last summer, who could come back in for him. If he does move, the chances are it could be his last at the top level, as he turns 30 this summer.

While it’s a deal Barcelona and Xavi would no doubt be delighted with, the addition of Ilkay Gundogan is evidence that a deeper midfielder capable of setting the pace should still be the top priority this season. Gundogan has performed well further forward, but is not as naturally given to breaking up attacks as Barcelona need him to be to play in the deeper role. There is also the major issue of coming up with the money, something that will probably have Manchester City fans resting fairly easy about the chances of Silva going to Barcelona this summer.