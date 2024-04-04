Barcelona tracking 27-year-old midfielder linked to Atletico Madrid and Juventus

Barcelona have been linked with a number of midfielders in recent months, and the latest is one of their toughest opponents. Real Sociedad’s Mikel Merino has often been involved in fascinating battles with his Barcelona counterparts, and he could be on the move this summer.

The ex-Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund man is out of contract in 2025, and is set for renewal talks with La Real, but is edging towards an exit this summer, as he seeks a new project. This will be his sixth season in Donostia-San Sebastian, and Real Sociedad will sell him if he does not renew his deal.

After being linked with Juventus and Atletico Madrid in recent weeks, MD say that Barcelona are closely following him. As ever, price will be a problem, with Merino’s release clause set at €60m, and the Txuri-Urdin keen to bring in as much as they can for Merino, should he leave.

It is no secret that Barcelona’s top target is a pivot in midfield, but if they have to break the bank, and do so for Merino, it would suggest they see themselves playing with a deeper two, rather than single pivot as they have previously. Merino has never operated as the deepest in midfield on his own – a role more often occupied by his teammate Martin Zubimendi, who was reportedly Xavi Hernandez’s preference for the position.