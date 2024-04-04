Barcelona “hide” Frenkie de Jong as Dutch midfielder takes another step forward in recovery

Frenkie de Jong is getting closer and closer to making his return from injury. The Dutch international has been out for the last five weeks with an ankle problem, but he is now in the final stages of his recovery.

Earlier this week, it was reported that de Jong would be back in training with his teammates at the weekend, meaning that he would have a couple of days at full capacity before the trip to Paris for Barcelona’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, it’s now been reported by Sport that de Jong completed part of the group session on Thursday. It’s noted that he is now at “99% condition”, so he should be available to start for Barcelona at the Parc des Princes next week.

The report states that Barcelona deliberate chose to avoid publicising de Jong on their social media accounts, in an effort to “hide” the fact that he is almost ready to make his return to action. When he does come back, it will be a major boost for the Catalan giants, to say the least.