Barcelona forced to discard another target due to price – Joao Felix a priority

Barcelona have been linked with Villarreal’s rising star Alex Baena on a number of occasions this season, and as La Liga’s leading assist provider, it is not hard to see why. Recently included in the Spain squad, if he does leave the Yellow Submarine, it is highly unlikely to be on a train going up the coast.

Baena had been identified as a possible target for Blaugrana, who like his use of the ball, his technical ability and versatility. They see him as someone that could be used as a central midfielder or on the left side of attack, coming inside.

However Sport say Barcelona are not considering a move for him as they believe him out of their price range. His release clause is set at €60m, with Baena having recently extended his deal until 2028, but there is a belief that he could be signed for somewhere in excess of €40m. Nevertheless the Catalan side will not have the resources to pull off a deal for Baena this summer, and his qualities also duplicate to a degree those of Joao Felix, who it appears Barcelona will try to retain ahead of other options.

The 22-year-old currently has 5 goals and 13 assists this season in 38 appearances, and has become Villarreal’s leading creative presence alongside Gerard Moreno. He looks on track to attract major interest either this summer or next, and it would be no surprise to see a Premier League side pay his release clause, especially if he makes to the Euros with Spain.