Barcelona coaching staff unhappy after missing out on squad gift

Barcelona managed to do the double over Atletico Madrid before the international break in March, securing a 3-1 win in the Metropolitano, having beaten them 1-0 at home in the first leg. It was worthy of a reward in the eyes of the Barcelona hierarchy.

Such was the importance of the first game that the Barcelona squad were promised a special gift were they to do so. The gift in question was an Apple Macbook computer, given to the whole squad, as per MD, if several months late. However the reward was not extended to the coaching staff, something which left a bitter taste in the mouth of Oscar Hernandez and company, although no names were specified, rather a ‘a significant part’ of the coaching staff.

While it is a minor issue, as Barcelona try to persuade Xavi Hernandez to stay at the club, irritating his coaching staff is unlikely to endear the board to the Blaugrana boss. One of his biggest complaints has been that he has not felt valued as coach, something which perhaps extends to the coaching staff.