Atletico Madrid’s Joao Felix reaffirms desire to stay at Barcelona but ‘doesn’t depend on me’

Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix has reaffirmed his desrie to remain at Barcelona beyond the end of the season, but has admitted that it isn’t only down to him. The Portuguese explained that he would be keen to play at Camp Nou, and also asked for better treatment from journalists.

Felix explained that his signing on the final day of the transfer market for Barcelona was not planned that way, but that he went to the Metropolitano to sort out some contractual details, and if he hadn’t given up ‘things’, then Atletico would not have allowed him to go on loan.

“My family and I are very happy here, and I would love to stay. But it doesn’t depend on me alone.” He was also asked about a return to Atletico Madrid, to which he responded “Don’t be b*******s…”

He was unconcerned by his apparent disappearance from the starting line-up of late.

“I would like to play more, but the competition is very strong. It doesn’t bother me that people talk about me as an inconsistent player. I have decided that I am not going to suffer anymore because of what people say about me.”

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has long been linked to Barcelona, and Felix revealed that his Portuguese teammate has asked him about life in Barcelona, including the climate and the laws.

“If I were Deco for a day, I would without a doubt bring in Bernardo Silva. I hope they can bring him. He is a great footballer and a fantastic person. He usually asks me how things are here. I told him everything is fine, so he can come.”

During the interview with Jijantes, Felix also explained that he wanted Xavi to reconsider his decision to leave the club, referring to him as a ‘good, young manager, with lots of good ideas’, and highlighted that he was ‘well-loved by the people of Barcelona’.

Barcelona are thought to be keen to keep Felix next season, but only on loan in a manner that suits their financial issues. Meanwhile Atletico are desperate to find a permanent exit for Felix, but are still keen to recoup at least half of the fee they paid for it.