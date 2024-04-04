Atletico Madrid considering summer move for leading Serie A right-back

Atletico Madrid look set to overhaul their defence in the summer, with Diego Simeone not convinced by his current options. One player that has underwhelmed this season is Nahuel Molina, who could be sold during the upcoming transfer window if an acceptable offer comes in.

Molina has lost his regular starting spot this summer due to a number of poor performances, with Marcos Llorente often playing instead. However, Atleti want a leading option to arrive, and according to Italian outlet Corriere del Mezzogiorno (as covered by MD), they are interested in a move for Napoli’s Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

Di Lorenzo had an outstanding 2022-23 campaign with the Neapolitans, as they won Serie A for the first time in almost 30 years, but he has had a significant drop-off himself during the current campaign, although Atleti officials do like him.

The report also notes that Aston Villa and Inter Milan are on the trail of Di Lorenzo, so it wouldn’t be straightforward for Atletico Madrid to get their man, provided that they do make a move in the summer.