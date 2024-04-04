Athletic Club sweating on defender’s availability for Copa del Rey final

Athletic Club are in the final stretch for their preparations ahead of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final against Mallorca. Ernesto Valverde will have his line-up in mind for the showdown event at La Cartuja, and it appears that he has almost nailed his XI.

As per Relevo, the only choice that Valverde still has to make is at right-back, with Oscar De Marcos or Inigo Lekue being the two competitors there. Dani Vivian and Aitor Paredes will be the two centre-backs, especially since the only other option there – Yeray Alvarez – is currently not fully fit.

Yeray was forced off during the first half of Sunday’s defeat to Real Madrid due to injury, which has placed his availability for the Copa del Rey final in doubt. However, he did partially train with the group on Thursday, which has led Athletic Club to be confident that he will be in the squad that makes the trip to Seville. Valverde and his staff will certainly hope that this is the case.