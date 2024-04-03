‘Sign’ – Real Madrid scouts deliver verdict to club on 20-year-old rising star

Xabi Alonso is not the only one that Real Madrid are keeping tabs on in North-Rhine Westphalia this season, with scouts recently delivering their report on another rising star at Bayer Leverkusen. Based on talent alone, their talent-finders have made a call on Florian Wirtz.

Wirtz’s talent is no secret, but according to Relevo, they believe his to be ‘generational’, and the conclusion that their reports have reached is that Wirtz should be signed. Regarded as a hybrid between a forward and a midfielder, Los Blancos have been following Wirtz for some time.

However, they will not be moving for him, at least in the near future. Apart from the fact that Leverkusen are confident that like Alonso, he will stay another season at least, Real Madrid have no space in their squad to accommodate Wirtz, believing Rodrygo Goes and Jude Bellingham to carry out similar functions.

The numbers certainly bear out that assessment – this season he has 11 goals and 17 assists in 38 games this season. Barcelona and Bayern Munich have been linked with Wirtz in the past too, but at least in the case of the former, it seems unlikely they will be able to sign him due to his price tag, which appears likely to rise to in excess of €100m as things stand.