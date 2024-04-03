Sevilla to lose starting midfielder this summer as yearly transfer exodus begins

Over the last few summers, Sevilla have often sold as much as possible in order to ease their financial woes. 2024 should be the same, especially as sporting director Victor Orta will be keen to put together a budget for the new manager, with Quique Sanchez Flores unlikely to have his contract renewed.

In the case of Oliver Torres, he won’t bring in a transfer fee, as his contract is expiring at the end of the season. However, his wages coming off the books will be nice for Los Nervionenses, and that’s exactly what will happen, as it’s been reported by Relevo that he won’t pen a renewal in the coming weeks.

Torres’ salary demands are too much for Sevilla, so he will move on. The 29-year-old, who has been linked with a move to Türkiye in the summer when he does leave Andalusia, is keen to secure a “big” contract, wherever he does go.