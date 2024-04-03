Sevilla remain interested in Chelsea starlet – but deal unlikely due to financial concerns

Sevilla expect star striker Youssef En-Nesyri to move on this summer, as he prepares to enter the final year of his contract. The Moroccan international has attracted interest from clubs in England and Italy, so Los Nervionenses will surely expect to command a significant fee for his services.

Losing En-Nesyri will be a big blow, and the problem for Sevilla is that they do not anticipate having much many available to replace him, due to their ongoing financial woes. However, this hasn’t stopped them lining up a dream replacement – that being Chelsea star David Datro Fofana, as per Relevo.

In January, Sevilla reached an agreement to loan Fofana for the remainder of the season, but a deal was cancelled due to Chelsea exceeding their quota of foreign loans. Sporting Director Victor Orta remains keen on the Ivorian, who has impressed at Burnley in recent months, although it’s expected that a deal won’t be possible this summer for financial reasons.

As a result, Sevilla are scouring the non-top five leagues in the hopes of securing a promising player on a lesser fee. Orta certainly has a big job on his stands in the summer.