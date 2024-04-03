Roberto de Zerbi keen on bringing 19-year-old La Liga starlet to Premier League

Getafe managed to overcome Champions League contenders Girona just before the March international break, and did so courtesy of 19-year-old midfielder Yellu Santiago. A summer signing from Valencia’s academy, he could be on his way out just a year later.

Yellu got his first goal in their 1-0 win over the Catalans, and against Sevilla last weekend took appeared for the seventh time, and took his minutes to over a 1,000 for Los Azulones. According to Caught Offside, Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto de Zerbi is keen on Yellu, and he is a ‘genuine transfer target’ for the Premier League outfit.

His Getafe contract expires in the summer of 2025, having signed a short-term deal with the Madrid outfit, meaning he is unlikely to command a major fee if he is on the move this summer. Tall, imposing, technically gifted, Yellu has all the attributes to hold down a midfield in the future, and has operated deeper as one of a pair in midfield for the most part. Of his 7 appearances, all coming since January, Yellu has started four, showing Jose Bordalas’ trust in him.