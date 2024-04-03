Real Madrid will have to bring forward move in order to secure signature of 18-year-old defender

Real Madrid have long-since established that like Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni or Endrick Felipe, Leny Yoro has the talent to become one of the best in the world at his position. The 18-year-old Lille defender is likely to be on the move this summer though, and Los Blancos will have to move swiftly to secure his signature.

As per The Athletic, Yoro wants to make a decision on his next move this month. Lille are expected to demand a large fee, but with his contract up in 2025, his suitors will no doubt negotiate that price down. Real Madrid will only move for him if they consider the price fair.

In spite of reports claiming that Los Blancos will wait for the decision of Nacho Fernandez on his renewal, the same source claim that Real Madrid are willing to bring in Yoro this summer so as not to miss out on him. The French defender is keen to make the jump to a new team this summer. He has been listening to the plans of the sides that want to recruit him of late.

Yoro has been attracting serious interest from Paris Saint-Germain of late too, but it appears the starlet is most keen on a move to Spain. Real Madrid’s record of developing young talent into world stars is thought to be an influential factor in Yoro’s upcoming decision too. They will have to sell him on his game time, given that in theory, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger would all start ahead of him in the pecking order.

