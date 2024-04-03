Real Madrid to finalising signing of striker for bargain price of €1.5m

Real Madrid are in store for a big summer. Kylian Mbappe is projected to join alongside Endrick Felipe, while a move for Alphonso Davies also has a big chance to arrive in the Spanish capital, with negotiations between Los Blancos and Bayern Munich expected to commence in the coming weeks.

Mbappe and Endrick won’t be the only forwards making the move to the Santiago Bernabeu, as Joselu Mato is also expected to join Real Madrid on a permanent basis. The 34-year-old’s loan spell this season has been very successful, as he has netted 14 goals for Carlo Ancelotti’s side across all competitions.

Diario AS have reported that Real Madrid intend to activate the buy clause in their loan agreement with Espanyol, which stands at a meagre €1.5m. He would arrive on a one-year deal, as the club’s policy for players over the age of 30 is to offer 12-month rolling contracts.

There’s no doubt that Joselu has earned a permanent move to Real Madrid. He has been very good this season when called upon, and his arrival would allow the pressure to be off Endrick, who can be eased into life in Spanish football.