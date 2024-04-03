Real Madrid player changes agent ahead of crucial negotiation

Real Madrid were to set to keep Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin around next season, and may still do if all goes to plan, but they will not have an easy time at the negotiating table. The 25-year-old shot-stopper has earned a new deal with Los Blancos, and with Thibaut Courtois set to miss the whole year, they want a strong back-up to the Belgian.

Lunin is believed to be keen to remain in the Spanish capital too, but both sides want an insurance policy with his deal ending in 2025. As per Diario AS, Lunin has signed with Jorge Mendes’ Polaris Sport agency, having recently had talks with Los Blancos over a new deal. Previously he had been represented by his father.

Now Real Madrid will have to wait until the summer for clarity on Lunin’s future. They had been keen to offer Lunin a new deal with a salary rise for the next four to five seasons, but with the Champions League and the Euros to showcase his talents, Mendes is keen to wait and see if his value increases yet further.

At that point his role could be discussed, and if Los Blancos do not meet Lunin’s demands, they risk Mendes testing the market for the impressive goalkeeper.

While Carlo Ancelotti has had doubts in the past, Real Madrid have always maintained faith in Lunin, and generally players are keen to remain at the Santiago Bernabeu. However Lunin’s stock has never been higher, and another season on the bench will not increase it if Courtois returns to the number one spot next season. It may be that he decides to cash in on the impression he has made, if he cannot do so at Real Madrid.