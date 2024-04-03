Real Madrid and Bayern Munich send scouts to watch 18-year-old English midfielder

Real Madrid have made it their prerogative to be across all of the best young talents coming through currently, and look to cherry-pick the best of them. That has been the case in Latin America of late but also in Europe, Los Blancos were first to Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni. The latest talent to catch their eye is a compatriot of Jude Bellingham.

According to HITC, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich both had scouts present to see Leeds United midfielder Archie Gray. The 18-year-old has become a regular this season in the Championship under Daniel Farke, with 35 starts to his name in The Championship. Those scouts saw Gray in action during Leeds’ 3-1 win over Hull City on Monday night.

Both clubs are described as ‘long-term admirers’ of Gray, who has previously attracted interest from Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, but recently signed a new deal until 2028. Leeds have no plans to sell him, and want him to be part of their return to the Premier League, which looks a distinct possibility.

Los Blancos have plenty of strength in depth in midfield currently, but have shown in the past that they will move for players if they consider them a unique talent. Gray has been playing as part of a deeper two in midfield, something that Los Blancos are not in immediate need of, with Camavinga, Fede Valverde and Tchouameni poised to occupy those roles in the medium term.