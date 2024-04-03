Real Betis facing major suspension concern ahead of crucial set of fixtures

Real Betis’ chances of securing European football for next season could depend on the outcome of Saturday’s Copa del Rey final. A win for Athletic Club would likely mean that seventh in the La Liga table earns a place in the Europa Conference League, which may end up being the best chance for Los Verdiblancos.

Betis occupy seventh at the moment, with their closest challengers being Valencia. The two teams face off in 17 days, in what could be a crucial fixture. Manuel Pellegrini will likely look to rely on Isco Alarcon in attack, although there are doubts about whether the former Real Madrid man could be available to play at the Mestalla.

As per Marca, Isco is on nine yellow cards in La Liga, having accumulated another against Girona last weekend. One more would mean another one-match ban, which could be that Valencia game, if he is cautioned against Celta Vigo on Friday.

After Valencia, Real Betis then take on El Gran Derbi rivals Sevilla, which is another match that Isco will be needed. It means that he must be very disciplined over the next couple of fixtures, which is easier said than done.