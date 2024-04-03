Rayo Majadahonda hit with 3-0 defeat and goalkeeper given ban after alleged racial abuse

The Competition Committee of the Royal Spanish Football Federation have adjudged that Rayo Majadahonda forfeited the match after walking off against Sestao River Club. Goalkeeper Cheikh Sarr alleged that he was racially abused by a fan behind his goal, and Rayo decided they would not play on.

After the alleged insults, Sarr went into the stands to confront the fan, and was pulled away by teammates before being sent off by the referee. He had stated that he would be surprised if he were banned, meanwhile Marca called on the RFEF not to ban Sarr on their front page on Wednesday morning, putting out a statement on the matter. Rayo captain Jorge Casado had said that he would do the same again, but they hvae been punished for their actions.

In addition to the 3-0 defeat for walking off, Rayo have been deducted three points, and fined €3,006. Sestao River Club, their opponents, have been fined €6,001 and ordered to play their next two games behind closed doors, while Sarr has been banned for two matches.

Sestao had emitted a statement claiming that there was no evidence of racial abuse, and the fan in question, has submitted a complaint to the police claiming he was injured by Sarr. The Competition Committee statement claimed that Sarr confronted the fan in a violent manner.

It was the latest incident of racism in Spanish football, which sees the game brought into further disrepute. The chief concern is that often it appears the perpetrators are not being punished, although in this case, legal proceedings are in their initial phase, and as noted by Sestao, the accusations are alleged.