Ramon Planes eyeing up reunion with Real Betis star at Al-Ittihad

One player that looks likely to leave Real Betis in the summer is Nabil Fekir. Since returning from an ACL injury at the back end of 2023, the French playmaker has struggled to find his place in Manuel Pellegrini’s side, with Isco Alarcon having emerged as the first-choice number 10 for the Chilean coach.

Betis are open to selling Fekir, especially considering that the alternative is orchestrating a transfer for Isco, who has been in sensation form since arriving last summer. Fortunately for Los Verdiblancos, Fekir is a player in-demand, and one of the clubs keen on securing his signature is Al-Ittihad, as per Cadena SER.

🚨 Informa Santi Ortega 🇸🇦 El Al-Ittihad de Ramón Planes puede ser una opción para Nabil Fekir. 🟢 El @RealBetis pretender hacer varios cambios en la plantilla de cara a la próxima temporada. 📻 #30AñosLibreyDirecto@carrusel | @ellarguero pic.twitter.com/kTY1i5UTS5 — Libre y Directo SER (@LibreDirectoSER) April 3, 2024

Ramon Planes, Al-Ittihad’s sporting director, who held a similar role at Real Betis until earlier this year, is the driving force behind the Saudi Arabian side’s interest in Fekir. He is keen on a reunion, and it could certainly help out his former club if an acceptable agreement can be reached in the summer.