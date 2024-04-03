Paris Saint-Germain linked with Barcelona midfielder for second time

Paris Saint-Germain now have a history they can call on when it comes to poaching key Barcelona players, having paid the release clause for Ousmane Dembele, who ultimately replaced the last Barcelona star they did that far – Neymar Junior. They could come back in for another key Barcelona player this summer, according to reports in Catalonia.

On Tuesday it was reported that PSG had enquired about Jules Kounde‘s future, but Sport have claimed that the French giants have no intention whatsoever of signing Kounde this summer, even if they are looking at central defenders.

🚨 JUST IN: PSG are NOT interested in Jules Koundé, but they are interested in Frenkie de Jong! @tomasandreu68 pic.twitter.com/6NuHDrumcs — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 3, 2024

However they are interested in Frenkie de Jong. The Dutch midfielder, alongside Ronald Araujo, is one of few players that have been highlighted as exits that could stomached by Barcelona in exchange for a major fee. They do go on to highlight that PSG are also dealing with Financial Fair Play concerns, and their budget to sign de Jong is not ‘unlimited’, something that perhaps will influence their interest in Lamine Yamal too.

This is the second time the same source has linked de Jong to PSG, and initially they had claimed that the Parisian side would be willing to spend €60m on de Jong, potentially rising to €80m on the upper end. As has been the case with the Dutchman in the past though – conversations, enquiries and even offers are useless until they can convince de Jong to leave Barcelona.