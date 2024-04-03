Newcastle United and Atletico Madrid submit offers for Real Sociedad defender, player’s preference revealed

Atletico Madrid are on the hunt for new centre-backs this summer, as Diego Simeone targets an overhaul of his current defensive options. Mario Hermoso is primed to leave at the end of his contract, as replacements have been shortlisted, one of which is Real Sociedad and Spain star Robin Le Normand.

27-year-old Le Normand is expected to be a man in demand during the summer transfer window, and it’s been revealed by Ruben Uria that three bids have already been received by La Real. One is from Atleti, who have offered €20m plus Javi Galan, who is currently on loan in Donostia-San Sebastian, and who the Basque side are keen to keep on a permanent basis.

Newcastle United and Napoli have also tabled bids, as per the report. Newcastle have offered €25m plus €5m in bonuses, whereas the reigning Serie A champions are willing to pay €2m more. However, it’s worth noting that Le Normand’s preference would be to stay in La Liga with Atleti.

Real Sociedad aren’t in an immediate rush to sell Le Normand, whose contract ends in 2026. However, these offers will likely be tempting, and the prospect of keeping Galan could see them sway towards an operation with Atletico Madrid.