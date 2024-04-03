Luka Modric prepared to stay on at Real Madrid despite lack of prominence this season

For most of this season, Luka Modric has played a bit-part role at Real Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti has opted to utilise the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga much more frequently than the Croatian, who has often been forced to take his place on the bench.

As a result, this has led to increased reports that Modric will leave Real Madrid at the end of the season when his contract expires, rather than signing another one-year extension. The 38-year-old wants to keep playing consistent football, which is certainly not going to be the same at Los Blancos, as things stand.

However, it appears that Modric has had something of a change of heart, as El Chiringuito (via Sport) have reported that he is willing to stay for another season, despite his lack of prominence. His intention is to retire in the Spanish capital, which could end up being the case in 2025.

The report notes that Real Madrid have been caught off guard by Modric’s turnaround, although surely they won’t welcome a legend of the game staying for one more year, given the valuable experience that he would bring.