Getafe hit with partial stadium closure and fine for racial abuse towards Sevilla player

Getafe have been sanctioned by the Spanish Football Federation for racial abuse suffered by Sevilla player Marcos Acuna.

The Argentine left-back was called a monkey on several occasions, and also told his ancestry comes from monkeys on Saturday at the Coliseum, and Getafe have been fined €27k and given a partial stadium closure in the area where the insults came from, as reported by Relevo. The closure will last for three matches, all but one of their remaining home games this season.

As they did not appear in the match report, the shouts of ‘gypsy’ at Sevilla coach Quique Sanchez Flores have not been punished – the RFEF do not have the power to do so. Sevilla have since reported the insults to the authorities.

It is the same sanction that was given to Valencia last season, when Vinicius Junior was racially abused at Mestalla. This is just the latest incident to stain Spanish football, in what has become an all-too-common problem.