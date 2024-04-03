Frenkie de Jong, Pedri on course to return for Barcelona ahead of Paris Saint-Germain showdown

Barcelona are planning to have two of their most important players back available in time for their next match, which so happens to be the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final showdown with Paris Saint-Germain in the French capital.

Frenkie de Jong and Pedri have both been out for the last five weeks with ankle and hamstring injuries respectively, but they are now in the final stages of their recovery. Both players continue their individual training plans on Wednesday, and the plan is for them both to be re-introduced to the group this weekend, as per MD.

🚨 Frenkie de Jong and Pedri González will train with the group this weekend, and should be ready to be included in the squad for the game vs. PSG. @gbsans pic.twitter.com/J8c90vAGfK — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 3, 2024

That would give de Jong and Pedri a couple of sessions with their teammates before making the trip to Paris. Barcelona expect the latter to be fit to start against PSG, although there will be more caution shown with Pedri, understandably so. Still, having them both available will be a major boost for Xavi Hernandez’s side’s chances of progression to the semi-finals.