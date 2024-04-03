Former La Liga star outselling Kylian Mbappe in shirt sales in online Paris Saint-Germain shop

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe has largely been dubbed the most marketable footballer in the world, something that Real Madrid hope to be able to cash in on this summer. Yet he is not the player that sells the most shirts for PSG online.

It could well be that Mbappe’s presumed departure has something to do with that, but that title belongs to former Real Mallorca playmaker Kang-In Lee. The South-Korean forward is the name that sells the most shirts online, as per Le Parisien, and carried by MD. In physcical shops, Mbappe does sell more than anyone else, followed by Kang-In and then Warren Zaire-Emery.

The 23-year-old arrived for €22m from Mallorca this summer, and he has been greeted by a 20% increase in South Korean fans attending the Parc des Princes, and a 300% increase in South-Korean fans doing the stadium tour in the French capital. Meanwhile back in Seoul, PSG have opened a new shop there to capitalise on the demand.

Top stars from continents that are not Europe can often bring with them a major following and a significant economic boost. The likes of Takashi Inui at Eibar, Takefusa Kubo at Mallorca and Real Sociedad, Kang-In at Mallorca and Ez Abde at Osasuna have all seen dedicated social media accounts in other languages created, and a significant increase in the following of those clubs from abroad.