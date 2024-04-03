Chain reaction: Once future of Barcelona defender is resolved, several exits will be determined

Ronald Araujo has been publicly keen to remain at Barcelona, and Barcelona have been adamant they want to keep him. Yet despite the fact that talks over a new deal were started months ago, there has been no agreement. His future will have a major impact on how Barcelona approach the rest of their summer too.

The Uruguayan’s future is far from settled, with many sources believing that the Blaugrana will have to sell a major star this summer, and Araujo one of their key players that would attract enough interest to command a major fee. Previous reports have stated that Barcelona would consider an offer of around €100m for Araujo.

🚨 Mikayil Faye is scheduled to go on pre-season tour with the first team, where he'll have the opportunity to show what he's got to offer. The Senegalese centre-back has a strong desire to stay at Barcelona despite having many offers. @tjuanmarti 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/FjOEbxoVyP — barcacentre (@barcacentre) April 2, 2024

As detailed by Relevo, Barcelona’s other defenders are waiting to see how that plays out. If Araujo stays, then it would mean that the majority of the rest of their defenders would be on the market, including Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen. Meanwhile Inigo Martinez is likely to leave if Araujo stays, but his chances of staying increase significantly should Araujo depart – the Basque defender is also keen to play regular football.

Pau Cubarsi will be retained no matter what, while the likes of Eric Garcia and Mikayil Faye could have a spot depending on what offers arrive, and what happens with the more senior options. There is a good chance Barcelona will accept offers for them too, while Clement Lenglet’s permanent exit is something that has been attempted for the past two summers.