Celta Vigo’s Oscar Mingueza addresses Vinicius Junior incident, Xavi Hernandez future and Celta Vigo survival

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza has backed the Galician side to survive relegation this season, while also praising Xavi Hernandez‘s work at Barcelona.

Os Celeste are just three points above Cadiz in the drop zone, and recently sacked Rafael Benitez in order to appoint B-team coach Claudio Giraldez. Mingueza was adamant that whether it was comfortable, or it went right to the death, his side would suffer together.

“Changes are always a motivating factor for the team, everyone wants to show their quality and play. We want to dominate the games with the ball and I am very happy,” Mingueza told Sport.

Regarding the exit of Rafael Benitez, Mingueza explained that the strategy changed from the start of the season.

“I think we had some bad luck. At the beginning we planned the games to have more of the ball, but not getting points by playing in one way makes you sit deeper.”

Regarding Xavi’s Barcelona, Mingueza was full of praise for his former coach, who was ultimately the one that brought about his exit.

“The team is very well coached, there is a very clear idea and he is a very good coach. It is very difficult to control and win all the games, but winning titles after going without winning for a while, and having Barca fighting in the Champions League, it is going back to what everyone wants. I think that having said that he is leaving has been something of a relief to the team and I hope for a good showing in the Champions League.”

The two players that Mingueza would hold onto above all others at Barcelona were Frenkie de Jong and Lamine Yamal, but he was recently up against Vitor Roque during Barcelona’s 2-0 win at Balaidos.

“Maybe with the ball it wasn’t his best game, but with his runs he was very difficult (smiles). He kept trying it and that’s good.”

Meanwhile Mingueza was involved in an altercation with Vinicius Junior when Celta visited the Santiago Bernabeu in March, something he has played down.

“It has been given more attention for everything that came out in the press. The only thing I wanted to tell him was that the slap wasn’t necessary, that I just wanted to stop him, and that’s it. I also understand Lucas, Nacho, knowing that there are those who try to distract Vinicius from the game… but it was not my intention at all. It got heated and that’s it, it’s a topic that is closed.”