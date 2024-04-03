Bayern Munich willing to orchestrate summer move for Bryan Zaragoza, La Liga club on alert

Bryan Zaragoza’s first few months at Bayern Munich have been difficult, to say the least. The 22-year-old winger, signed from Granada during the winter, has struggled to make any sort of impact on the first team since his arrival, and further to that, his adaptation struggles have been publicly noted by head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Zaragoza has managed just 35 minutes since joining Bayern, and although they are counting on him for the future, they are open to organising a loan deal for next season, as reported by Sky Germany (via Diario AS).

The report also states that Rayo Vallecano are very interested in being the club that Zaragoza is loaned to, provided that Bayern do indeed press ahead with these plans. It’s also worth noting that Barcelona have reportedly shown interest in Zaragoza over the last few weeks, as he could be a low-cost option for the summer.

Zaragoza will be keen to play regular football next season, as his lack of action at Bayern will mean that he misses out on being selected for Spain at this summer’s European Championships. A return to La Liga could be the best solution for all parties involved.